Ironwood Financial llc Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 112,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,698. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.57 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.