Investors Financial Group LLC Invests $488,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.00. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

