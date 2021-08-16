HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,492 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $634.02. 30,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,885. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $638.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

