Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Boosted by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 20,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.88. 136,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.