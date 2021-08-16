Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 829,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $447,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 12.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 51,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $1,968,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.15. 1,219,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,175,539. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $346.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

