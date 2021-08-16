NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $26.89. 12,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,188. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a current ratio of 38.02. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

