Mizuho Downgrades Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Neutral

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

FRLN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,662. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

