IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 635,500 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.