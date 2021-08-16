Short Interest in Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Declines By 44.3%

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,600 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the July 15th total of 3,392,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,959,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDCN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,870,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,200,188. Medican Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Medican Enterprises

Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.

