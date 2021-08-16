Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 49.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

