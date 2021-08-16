Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,700 by Analysts at Barclays

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLN. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,444 ($45.00).

LON:DLN traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,763 ($49.16). 129,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,832. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a one year high of GBX 3,796 ($49.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,531. The stock has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.45.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

