Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 2,692 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.48. 171,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,837,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.