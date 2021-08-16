Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,881 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $17,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,791. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,472. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

