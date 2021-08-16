General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 2.2% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

GD traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $199.93. 7,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $201.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

