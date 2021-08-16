Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.7% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after buying an additional 73,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 122,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after buying an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $360.15. 41,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,764. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.