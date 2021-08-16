Michael (Mick) McMullen Purchases 5,000 Shares of OceanaGold Co. (ASX:OGC) Stock

OceanaGold Co. (ASX:OGC) insider Michael (Mick) McMullen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.38 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of A$11,900.00 ($8,500.00).

Michael (Mick) McMullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Michael (Mick) McMullen bought 4,000 shares of OceanaGold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.47 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of A$9,880.00 ($7,057.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

