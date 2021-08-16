Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 560 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 301,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,051 shares of company stock worth $68,123,205. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

