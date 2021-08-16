Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $157.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

