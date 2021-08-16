Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 690,525 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 2,297.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 720,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,525 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises about 1.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $64,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Roblox by 174.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 67.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,002,842. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.