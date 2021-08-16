Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,096 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

