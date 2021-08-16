Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Up 173.5% in July

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,000 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the July 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Broadstone Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89. Broadstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Get Broadstone Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition by 203.7% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $630,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.