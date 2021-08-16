Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

ZME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zhangmen Education in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zhangmen Education in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

