OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Short Interest Up 182.6% in July

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 182.6% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OMQS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549. OMNIQ has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33.
OMNIQ Company Profile
OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.
