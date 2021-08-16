OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Short Interest Up 182.6% in July

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 182.6% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMQS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549. OMNIQ has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that OMNIQ will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

