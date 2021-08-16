American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.75

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.75 and last traded at $180.47, with a volume of 8390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

