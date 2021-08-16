Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.85

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 2001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $997.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $249,139.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,022,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,899,753.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,367 in the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,739,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,941,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.