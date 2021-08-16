Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $33.46 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $485.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,888. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

