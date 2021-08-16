Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $235.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,668. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.