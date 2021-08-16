Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Lessened by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 96.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.05. 174,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,018,274. The company has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.37.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $157,210,339 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

