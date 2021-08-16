HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,287 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,631. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.