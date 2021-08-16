Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,439 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 828,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 322,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 845,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,344,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 116,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.11. 39,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,447. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.