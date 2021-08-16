Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.24. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,867. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $186.62 and a 12-month high of $264.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.39.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.