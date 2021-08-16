Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.07 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.14. 161,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,942,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

