Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 38.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after buying an additional 103,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.14. The stock had a trading volume of 161,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,594. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

