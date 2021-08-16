Holloway Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 212,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.76. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,440. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.