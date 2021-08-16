$0.67 EPS Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. BancorpSouth Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXS. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

