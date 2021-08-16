APY.Finance (APY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $733,113.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.91 million and approximately $733,113.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00135655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00157938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,373.99 or 1.00022712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.57 or 0.00926528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.94 or 0.06858726 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,997,243 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

