Bitzeny (ZNY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,964.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $490,941.23 and approximately $1,964.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 372.4% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.48 or 0.00395736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

