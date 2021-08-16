Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 6,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

XOM stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.92. 570,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,147,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

