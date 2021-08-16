Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

PENN stock traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $68.16. 57,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,395. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

