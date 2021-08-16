Zacks: Brokerages Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. CEVA posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CEVA by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

CEVA traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,477. CEVA has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.07, a P/E/G ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.03.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.