David Malcolm Balfour Legresley Sells 500 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,264,320.

TSE:EQB traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$154.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,287. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. Equitable Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$73.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$159.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$139.95.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.040002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equitable Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$160.33.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.