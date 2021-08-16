Ieq Capital LLC Has $10.88 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total value of $2,154,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,792 shares of company stock valued at $113,056,996 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Shares of ZM traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $349.71. The stock had a trading volume of 87,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,132. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.92. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.40 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

