JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $67.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.69% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $67,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 185,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 62,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 89,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.78. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,201. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05.

