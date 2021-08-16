Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.69

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 6326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

