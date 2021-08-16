Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,991 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $634.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $302.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $638.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.