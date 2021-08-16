Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) were down 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 1,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 801,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $75,510,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $646,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $12,533,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $140,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

