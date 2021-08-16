Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Arizona Gold Corp. (TSE:AZG) were down 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 102,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 234,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$32.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 716.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Arizona Gold Company Profile (TSE:AZG)

Arizona Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Kerr Mines Inc and changed its name to Arizona Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.