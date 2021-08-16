AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 368,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RERE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at $27,415,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,278,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth about $7,849,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,476,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.