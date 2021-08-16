Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.85 and last traded at $42.86. 22,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,136,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.9% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

