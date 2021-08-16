Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Increases By 200.0%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of CIADY remained flat at $$56.23 on Monday. 82 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.